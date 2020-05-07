Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

