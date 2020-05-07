Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $111.98 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.25 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.