Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,215 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,118,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average is $125.01.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

