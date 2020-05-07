Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 30,781 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 317.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

