Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 16,014 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 46.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

