Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,419.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $579.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.73. Quotient Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

