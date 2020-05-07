Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $891,000 Investment in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $26,081,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $23,482,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 225,546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 761,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 134,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NTB opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

