Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $884,000 Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 67,026 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,524,000 after acquiring an additional 757,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,529,000 after buying an additional 4,189,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,399,000 after buying an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,040,000 after buying an additional 303,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,448,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

