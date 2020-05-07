Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $767,000 Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 150.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

NTES stock opened at $342.00 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $367.52. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

