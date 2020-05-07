Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $748,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,023,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after acquiring an additional 126,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $792,129. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

