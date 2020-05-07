Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 516,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 459,423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

