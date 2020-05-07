Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $320,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE BDC opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.