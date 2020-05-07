Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $714,000 Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CommVault Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in CommVault Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 323,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.76. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

