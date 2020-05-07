Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $707,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Trimble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

