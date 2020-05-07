Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 131.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $67.08 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

