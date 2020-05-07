Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,061 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 224,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.