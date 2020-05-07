Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 10,741 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 873.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $70.76 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

