Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,170 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 48,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 683,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 682,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,212,609.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,798,742.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $80.99 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

