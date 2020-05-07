Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 20,124 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 336.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

AutoNation stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

