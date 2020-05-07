Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.