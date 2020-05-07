Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,423 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $173.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

