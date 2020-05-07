DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) shares traded down 5.8% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.90, 3,253,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,663,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $817,170. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

