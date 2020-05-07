Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 350

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.58 ($4.41).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DLG opened at GBX 284 ($3.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.07. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.67).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.