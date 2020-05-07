DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

DRH stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.