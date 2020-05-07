Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.19). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $186.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.33 million. On average, analysts expect Diamond S Shipping to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DSSI opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.76 million, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.43.

DSSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

