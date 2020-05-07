Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €12.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Metzler set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.25 ($11.92).

PBB stock opened at €6.18 ($7.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.02. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

