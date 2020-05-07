Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €146.41 ($170.25).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €148.85 ($173.08) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 1 year high of €158.90 ($184.77). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.