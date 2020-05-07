Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSNAY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.