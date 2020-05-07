DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.55-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.55-2.80 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XRAY stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

