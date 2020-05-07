Denny’s (DENN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Denny’s has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $550.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DENN. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

