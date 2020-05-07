DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.54

Shares of DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DEMANT A S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

