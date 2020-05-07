Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €95.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.20 ($95.58).

ETR DHER opened at €81.50 ($94.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.43. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €35.90 ($41.74) and a 12-month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

