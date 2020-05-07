Davis Rea LTD. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

