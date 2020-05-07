DAGCO Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 117,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 170,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

