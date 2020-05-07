DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

NYSE:GLT opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $677.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.66.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.