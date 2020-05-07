CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.70.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.23 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

