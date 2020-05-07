Cwm LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,491,000 after purchasing an additional 323,526 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

