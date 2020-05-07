Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,240 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 129,498 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Comerica by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Comerica by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.