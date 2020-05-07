Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 231,765 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,088,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,965,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,866,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $232.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.50. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

