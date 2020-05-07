Cwm LLC Invests $59,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,565,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

