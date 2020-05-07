Cwm LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 253.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

