Cwm LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 100.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $126.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,491. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

