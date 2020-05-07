Cwm LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 766.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mylan by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 562.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

