Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 448.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $208.01 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $422,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,070 shares of company stock worth $13,717,479. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.