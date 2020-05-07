Cwm LLC Decreases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cwm LLC cut its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

IAC opened at $245.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.