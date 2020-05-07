Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd alerts:

Shares of NAC opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.