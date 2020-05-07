Cwm LLC Buys 181 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

