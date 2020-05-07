Cwm LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $131,136,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $99,524,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 727,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

