Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

CUBI stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $371.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock worth $58,993 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

