CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of CSW Industrials worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Sidoti upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CSWI stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $995.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $110,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $184,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock valued at $457,642. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.